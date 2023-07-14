Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.97.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.