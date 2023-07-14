Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.97.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

