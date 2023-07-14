VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s 2nd Largest Position

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,551 shares during the period. VTEX accounts for about 22.7% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.58% of VTEX worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. DA Davidson raised their target price on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

VTEX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.20.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

