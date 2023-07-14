VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0069

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,443.07 or 1.00094111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.