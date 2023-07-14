Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $27.39

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $26.00. Vista Energy shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 501,080 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Vista Energy Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
