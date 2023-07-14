Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Up 7%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 212,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

