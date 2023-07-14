Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates
In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani purchased 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $73,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick A. Roney purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 159,343 shares of company stock worth $187,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
VWE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,470. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.96.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
