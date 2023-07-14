Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Up 187.5% in June

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 23,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,209. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

In related news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $10,828,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

