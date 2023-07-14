VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 166.9% in June

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a growth of 166.9% from the June 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,467. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 203,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 99,257 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

