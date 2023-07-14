VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 166.9% in June

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,300 shares, a growth of 166.9% from the June 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,467. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.