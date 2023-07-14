Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Down 28.5 %

VSAT opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

