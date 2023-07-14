Vertical Research Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.76.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

