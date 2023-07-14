Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.19% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

VET stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.94. 840,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

