Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

