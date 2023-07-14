Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $186.85 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 5.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $186,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.05. 217,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,792. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.14.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.