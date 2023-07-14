VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,838,473. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.