Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.81 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $53.81 million and $10.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000613 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005850 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

