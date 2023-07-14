Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

