VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 160.1% in June

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 160.1% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Performance

Shares of VAPR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 145,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

