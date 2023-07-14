Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,416,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,369. The firm has a market cap of $309.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.