Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,839,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,232,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 634,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 361,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 60,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 7,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2417 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

