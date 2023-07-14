Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

