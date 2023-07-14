Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 160,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

