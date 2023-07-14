Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,425,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. 34,624,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,512. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.