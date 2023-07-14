Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after buying an additional 421,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter.

VONE stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $205.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

