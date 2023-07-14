Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.