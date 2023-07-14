Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

