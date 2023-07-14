Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 572.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $450.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $450.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

