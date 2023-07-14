Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

