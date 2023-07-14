Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $289.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $289.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

