Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $13,796,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 550,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 106,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,266. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

