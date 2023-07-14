Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,796,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 550,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 3,758,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.