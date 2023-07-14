Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VSS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,442. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.