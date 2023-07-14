Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,301. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

