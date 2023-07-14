VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 10,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUZZ. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,144,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

