Van Elle (LON:VANL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.06

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 61386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).

Van Elle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.93.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

