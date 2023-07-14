Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $40.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

