VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 315.54 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 315.54 ($4.06). Approximately 189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.92).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.20) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.59. The company has a market cap of £324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
