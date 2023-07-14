UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2010 1905 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 204.28%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.69 billion $1.22 billion 58.16

This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

