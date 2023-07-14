US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UFIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $50.83.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

