US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 1,759.1% in June

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,759.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 14,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,705. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:OBIL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF makes up about 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned 43.59% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

