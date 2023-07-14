US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 1,759.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBILGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,759.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 14,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,705. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBILFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF makes up about 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned 43.59% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.