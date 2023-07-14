Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 6.5%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 1,029,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,170,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

