UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $447.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.42. The stock has a market cap of $416.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

