UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.70-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $586.80.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $486.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $416.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $283,998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.