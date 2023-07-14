UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $24.70-25.00 EPS.

UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

