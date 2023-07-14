United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,945. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,731,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,005,000 after buying an additional 389,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 589,200 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 920,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

