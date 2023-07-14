United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.50

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.50 and last traded at C$105.50, with a volume of 1376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

United Co.s Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 44.26%.

United Co.s Increases Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.77%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

