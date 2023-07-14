United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.46. 600,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,187. The stock has a market cap of $424.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

