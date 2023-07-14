United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.80. 95,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,932. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

