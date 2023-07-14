Ultra Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.77 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00871742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00125598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00031868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17965193 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $791,197.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

