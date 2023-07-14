UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.45

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.45 and last traded at $99.38, with a volume of 220615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

