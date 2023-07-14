UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

